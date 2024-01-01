500 Icelandic krónas to Swiss francs

Convert ISK to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 isk
3.11 chf

kr1.000 ISK = SFr.0.006220 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0066
Low0.00620.0062
Average0.00640.0065
Change-4.32%-4.25%
1 ISK to CHF stats

The performance of ISK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for ISK to CHF was -4.32.

The performance of ISK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0065. The change for ISK to CHF was -4.25.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swiss Franc
1 ISK0.00622 CHF
5 ISK0.03110 CHF
10 ISK0.06220 CHF
20 ISK0.12440 CHF
50 ISK0.31100 CHF
100 ISK0.62201 CHF
250 ISK1.55501 CHF
500 ISK3.11003 CHF
1000 ISK6.22005 CHF
2000 ISK12.44010 CHF
5000 ISK31.10025 CHF
10000 ISK62.20050 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 CHF160.77000 ISK
5 CHF803.85000 ISK
10 CHF1,607.70000 ISK
20 CHF3,215.40000 ISK
50 CHF8,038.50000 ISK
100 CHF16,077.00000 ISK
250 CHF40,192.50000 ISK
500 CHF80,385.00000 ISK
1000 CHF160,770.00000 ISK
2000 CHF321,540.00000 ISK
5000 CHF803,850.00000 ISK
10000 CHF1,607,700.00000 ISK