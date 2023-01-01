250 Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert CHF to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 chf
37,624.25 isk

1.00000 CHF = 150.49700 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.05787.7681.434821.643350.968118.3942
1GBP1.1537411.2195101.2611.655411.895991.1169321.2221
1USD0.94610.820008183.0351.357451.554730.915917.4023
1INR0.01139370.009875450.012043110.01634790.01872370.01103030.209578

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 CHF150.49700 ISK
5 CHF752.48500 ISK
10 CHF1504.97000 ISK
20 CHF3009.94000 ISK
50 CHF7524.85000 ISK
100 CHF15049.70000 ISK
250 CHF37624.25000 ISK
500 CHF75248.50000 ISK
1000 CHF150497.00000 ISK
2000 CHF300994.00000 ISK
5000 CHF752485.00000 ISK
10000 CHF1504970.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swiss Franc
1 ISK0.00664 CHF
5 ISK0.03322 CHF
10 ISK0.06645 CHF
20 ISK0.13289 CHF
50 ISK0.33223 CHF
100 ISK0.66447 CHF
250 ISK1.66117 CHF
500 ISK3.32233 CHF
1000 ISK6.64466 CHF
2000 ISK13.28932 CHF
5000 ISK33.22330 CHF
10000 ISK66.44660 CHF