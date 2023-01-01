500 Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert CHF to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 chf
75,254 isk

1.00000 CHF = 150.50800 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.05787.7681.434881.643220.968118.3941
1GBP1.153811.21955101.2651.655541.895921.11721.2229
1USD0.94610.819975183.0351.35751.554610.915917.4022
1INR0.01139370.009875050.012043110.01634850.01872230.01103030.209577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 CHF150.50800 ISK
5 CHF752.54000 ISK
10 CHF1505.08000 ISK
20 CHF3010.16000 ISK
50 CHF7525.40000 ISK
100 CHF15050.80000 ISK
250 CHF37627.00000 ISK
500 CHF75254.00000 ISK
1000 CHF150508.00000 ISK
2000 CHF301016.00000 ISK
5000 CHF752540.00000 ISK
10000 CHF1505080.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swiss Franc
1 ISK0.00664 CHF
5 ISK0.03322 CHF
10 ISK0.06644 CHF
20 ISK0.13288 CHF
50 ISK0.33221 CHF
100 ISK0.66442 CHF
250 ISK1.66105 CHF
500 ISK3.32209 CHF
1000 ISK6.64418 CHF
2000 ISK13.28836 CHF
5000 ISK33.22090 CHF
10000 ISK66.44180 CHF