250 Icelandic krónas to Botswanan pulas

Convert ISK to BWP at the real exchange rate

250 isk
24.44 bwp

kr1.000 ISK = P0.09778 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09870.0999
Low0.09750.0969
Average0.09830.0981
Change-0.91%0.59%
1 ISK to BWP stats

The performance of ISK to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0987 and a 30 day low of 0.0975. This means the 30 day average was 0.0983. The change for ISK to BWP was -0.91.

The performance of ISK to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0999 and a 90 day low of 0.0969. This means the 90 day average was 0.0981. The change for ISK to BWP was 0.59.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Botswanan Pula
1 ISK0.09778 BWP
5 ISK0.48890 BWP
10 ISK0.97779 BWP
20 ISK1.95558 BWP
50 ISK4.88895 BWP
100 ISK9.77791 BWP
250 ISK24.44478 BWP
500 ISK48.88955 BWP
1000 ISK97.77910 BWP
2000 ISK195.55820 BWP
5000 ISK488.89550 BWP
10000 ISK977.79100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Icelandic Króna
1 BWP10.22710 ISK
5 BWP51.13550 ISK
10 BWP102.27100 ISK
20 BWP204.54200 ISK
50 BWP511.35500 ISK
100 BWP1,022.71000 ISK
250 BWP2,556.77500 ISK
500 BWP5,113.55000 ISK
1000 BWP10,227.10000 ISK
2000 BWP20,454.20000 ISK
5000 BWP51,135.50000 ISK
10000 BWP102,271.00000 ISK