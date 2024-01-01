500 Icelandic krónas to Azerbaijani manats

Convert ISK to AZN at the real exchange rate

500 isk
6.16 azn

kr1.000 ISK = man.0.01232 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01240.0124
Low0.01220.0122
Average0.01230.0123
Change-0.08%1.22%
1 ISK to AZN stats

The performance of ISK to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0123. The change for ISK to AZN was -0.08.

The performance of ISK to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0122. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for ISK to AZN was 1.22.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ISK0.01232 AZN
5 ISK0.06160 AZN
10 ISK0.12320 AZN
20 ISK0.24640 AZN
50 ISK0.61601 AZN
100 ISK1.23201 AZN
250 ISK3.08003 AZN
500 ISK6.16005 AZN
1000 ISK12.32010 AZN
2000 ISK24.64020 AZN
5000 ISK61.60050 AZN
10000 ISK123.20100 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 AZN81.16820 ISK
5 AZN405.84100 ISK
10 AZN811.68200 ISK
20 AZN1,623.36400 ISK
50 AZN4,058.41000 ISK
100 AZN8,116.82000 ISK
250 AZN20,292.05000 ISK
500 AZN40,584.10000 ISK
1000 AZN81,168.20000 ISK
2000 AZN162,336.40000 ISK
5000 AZN405,841.00000 ISK
10000 AZN811,682.00000 ISK