100 Icelandic krónas to Azerbaijani manats
Convert ISK to AZN at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to AZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0124
|0.0124
|Low
|0.0122
|0.0122
|Average
|0.0123
|0.0123
|Change
|-0.08%
|1.22%
1 ISK to AZN stats
The performance of ISK to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0123. The change for ISK to AZN was -0.08.
The performance of ISK to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0122. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for ISK to AZN was 1.22.
|Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Icelandic Króna
|1 AZN
|81.16820 ISK
|5 AZN
|405.84100 ISK
|10 AZN
|811.68200 ISK
|20 AZN
|1,623.36400 ISK
|50 AZN
|4,058.41000 ISK
|100 AZN
|8,116.82000 ISK
|250 AZN
|20,292.05000 ISK
|500 AZN
|40,584.10000 ISK
|1000 AZN
|81,168.20000 ISK
|2000 AZN
|162,336.40000 ISK
|5000 AZN
|405,841.00000 ISK
|10000 AZN
|811,682.00000 ISK