5 Indian rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert INR to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 inr
0.05 gbp

₹1.000 INR = £0.009319 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

INR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0096
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00930.0094
Change-0.75%-2.60%
View full history

1 INR to GBP stats

The performance of INR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for INR to GBP was -0.75.

The performance of INR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for INR to GBP was -2.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 INR0.00932 GBP
5 INR0.04660 GBP
10 INR0.09319 GBP
20 INR0.18638 GBP
50 INR0.46595 GBP
100 INR0.93191 GBP
250 INR2.32977 GBP
300 INR2.79572 GBP
500 INR4.65953 GBP
600 INR5.59144 GBP
1000 INR9.31906 GBP
2000 INR18.63812 GBP
5000 INR46.59530 GBP
10000 INR93.19060 GBP
25000 INR232.97650 GBP
50000 INR465.95300 GBP
100000 INR931.90600 GBP
1000000 INR9,319.06000 GBP
1000000000 INR9,319,060.00000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indian Rupee
1 GBP107.30700 INR
5 GBP536.53500 INR
10 GBP1,073.07000 INR
20 GBP2,146.14000 INR
50 GBP5,365.35000 INR
100 GBP10,730.70000 INR
250 GBP26,826.75000 INR
500 GBP53,653.50000 INR
1000 GBP107,307.00000 INR
2000 GBP214,614.00000 INR
5000 GBP536,535.00000 INR
10000 GBP1,073,070.00000 INR