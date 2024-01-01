100 Indian rupees to British pounds sterling
Convert INR to GBP at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0094
|0.0096
|Low
|0.0092
|0.0092
|Average
|0.0093
|0.0094
|Change
|-0.75%
|-2.60%
|View full history
1 INR to GBP stats
The performance of INR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for INR to GBP was -0.75.
The performance of INR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for INR to GBP was -2.60.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
|1 INR
|0.00932 GBP
|5 INR
|0.04660 GBP
|10 INR
|0.09319 GBP
|20 INR
|0.18638 GBP
|50 INR
|0.46595 GBP
|100 INR
|0.93191 GBP
|250 INR
|2.32977 GBP
|300 INR
|2.79572 GBP
|500 INR
|4.65953 GBP
|600 INR
|5.59144 GBP
|1000 INR
|9.31906 GBP
|2000 INR
|18.63812 GBP
|5000 INR
|46.59530 GBP
|10000 INR
|93.19060 GBP
|25000 INR
|232.97650 GBP
|50000 INR
|465.95300 GBP
|100000 INR
|931.90600 GBP
|1000000 INR
|9,319.06000 GBP
|1000000000 INR
|9,319,060.00000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indian Rupee
|1 GBP
|107.30700 INR
|5 GBP
|536.53500 INR
|10 GBP
|1,073.07000 INR
|20 GBP
|2,146.14000 INR
|50 GBP
|5,365.35000 INR
|100 GBP
|10,730.70000 INR
|250 GBP
|26,826.75000 INR
|500 GBP
|53,653.50000 INR
|1000 GBP
|107,307.00000 INR
|2000 GBP
|214,614.00000 INR
|5000 GBP
|536,535.00000 INR
|10000 GBP
|1,073,070.00000 INR