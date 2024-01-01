5 Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 inr
2.90 egp

₹1.000 INR = E£0.5808 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58130.5813
Low0.57370.5598
Average0.57650.5719
Change1.05%0.93%
View full history

1 INR to EGP stats

The performance of INR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5813 and a 30 day low of 0.5737. This means the 30 day average was 0.5765. The change for INR to EGP was 1.05.

The performance of INR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5813 and a 90 day low of 0.5598. This means the 90 day average was 0.5719. The change for INR to EGP was 0.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 INR0.58077 EGP
5 INR2.90383 EGP
10 INR5.80765 EGP
20 INR11.61530 EGP
50 INR29.03825 EGP
100 INR58.07650 EGP
250 INR145.19125 EGP
300 INR174.22950 EGP
500 INR290.38250 EGP
600 INR348.45900 EGP
1000 INR580.76500 EGP
2000 INR1,161.53000 EGP
5000 INR2,903.82500 EGP
10000 INR5,807.65000 EGP
25000 INR14,519.12500 EGP
50000 INR29,038.25000 EGP
100000 INR58,076.50000 EGP
1000000 INR580,765.00000 EGP
1000000000 INR580,765,000.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indian Rupee
1 EGP1.72187 INR
5 EGP8.60935 INR
10 EGP17.21870 INR
20 EGP34.43740 INR
50 EGP86.09350 INR
100 EGP172.18700 INR
250 EGP430.46750 INR
500 EGP860.93500 INR
1000 EGP1,721.87000 INR
2000 EGP3,443.74000 INR
5000 EGP8,609.35000 INR
10000 EGP17,218.70000 INR