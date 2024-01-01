1 million Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds
Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5813
|0.5813
|Low
|0.5737
|0.5598
|Average
|0.5765
|0.5719
|Change
|1.05%
|0.93%
1 INR to EGP stats
The performance of INR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5813 and a 30 day low of 0.5737. This means the 30 day average was 0.5765. The change for INR to EGP was 1.05.
The performance of INR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5813 and a 90 day low of 0.5598. This means the 90 day average was 0.5719. The change for INR to EGP was 0.93.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
|1 INR
|0.58077 EGP
|5 INR
|2.90383 EGP
|10 INR
|5.80765 EGP
|20 INR
|11.61530 EGP
|50 INR
|29.03825 EGP
|100 INR
|58.07650 EGP
|250 INR
|145.19125 EGP
|300 INR
|174.22950 EGP
|500 INR
|290.38250 EGP
|600 INR
|348.45900 EGP
|1000 INR
|580.76500 EGP
|2000 INR
|1,161.53000 EGP
|5000 INR
|2,903.82500 EGP
|10000 INR
|5,807.65000 EGP
|25000 INR
|14,519.12500 EGP
|50000 INR
|29,038.25000 EGP
|100000 INR
|58,076.50000 EGP
|1000000 INR
|580,765.00000 EGP
|1000000000 INR
|580,765,000.00000 EGP