Indian rupee to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.581 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.588% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.582 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.577 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.312% increase in value.