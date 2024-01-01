250 Indian rupees to Djiboutian francs

Convert INR to DJF at the real exchange rate

250 inr
530 djf

₹1.000 INR = Fdj2.119 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13032.1414
Low2.11912.1191
Average2.12522.1287
Change-0.42%-0.55%
1 INR to DJF stats

The performance of INR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1303 and a 30 day low of 2.1191. This means the 30 day average was 2.1252. The change for INR to DJF was -0.42.

The performance of INR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1414 and a 90 day low of 2.1191. This means the 90 day average was 2.1287. The change for INR to DJF was -0.55.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 INR2.11908 DJF
5 INR10.59540 DJF
10 INR21.19080 DJF
20 INR42.38160 DJF
50 INR105.95400 DJF
100 INR211.90800 DJF
250 INR529.77000 DJF
300 INR635.72400 DJF
500 INR1,059.54000 DJF
600 INR1,271.44800 DJF
1000 INR2,119.08000 DJF
2000 INR4,238.16000 DJF
5000 INR10,595.40000 DJF
10000 INR21,190.80000 DJF
25000 INR52,977.00000 DJF
50000 INR105,954.00000 DJF
100000 INR211,908.00000 DJF
1000000 INR2,119,080.00000 DJF
1000000000 INR2,119,080,000.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Indian Rupee
1 DJF0.47190 INR
5 DJF2.35951 INR
10 DJF4.71902 INR
20 DJF9.43804 INR
50 DJF23.59510 INR
100 DJF47.19020 INR
250 DJF117.97550 INR
500 DJF235.95100 INR
1000 DJF471.90200 INR
2000 DJF943.80400 INR
5000 DJF2,359.51000 INR
10000 DJF4,719.02000 INR