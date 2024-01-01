100 Indian rupees to Djiboutian francs
Convert INR to DJF at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to DJF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.1303
|2.1414
|Low
|2.1191
|2.1191
|Average
|2.1252
|2.1287
|Change
|-0.42%
|-0.55%
|View full history
1 INR to DJF stats
The performance of INR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1303 and a 30 day low of 2.1191. This means the 30 day average was 2.1252. The change for INR to DJF was -0.42.
The performance of INR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1414 and a 90 day low of 2.1191. This means the 90 day average was 2.1287. The change for INR to DJF was -0.55.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
|1 INR
|2.11908 DJF
|5 INR
|10.59540 DJF
|10 INR
|21.19080 DJF
|20 INR
|42.38160 DJF
|50 INR
|105.95400 DJF
|100 INR
|211.90800 DJF
|250 INR
|529.77000 DJF
|300 INR
|635.72400 DJF
|500 INR
|1,059.54000 DJF
|600 INR
|1,271.44800 DJF
|1000 INR
|2,119.08000 DJF
|2000 INR
|4,238.16000 DJF
|5000 INR
|10,595.40000 DJF
|10000 INR
|21,190.80000 DJF
|25000 INR
|52,977.00000 DJF
|50000 INR
|105,954.00000 DJF
|100000 INR
|211,908.00000 DJF
|1000000 INR
|2,119,080.00000 DJF
|1000000000 INR
|2,119,080,000.00000 DJF