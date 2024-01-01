1 million Indian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert INR to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 inr
43,830.10 aed

₹1.000 INR = د.إ0.04383 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

INR to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04400.0442
Low0.04380.0438
Average0.04390.0440
Change-0.37%-0.53%
View full history

1 INR to AED stats

The performance of INR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0440 and a 30 day low of 0.0438. This means the 30 day average was 0.0439. The change for INR to AED was -0.37.

The performance of INR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0442 and a 90 day low of 0.0438. This means the 90 day average was 0.0440. The change for INR to AED was -0.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 INR0.04383 AED
5 INR0.21915 AED
10 INR0.43830 AED
20 INR0.87660 AED
50 INR2.19151 AED
100 INR4.38301 AED
250 INR10.95752 AED
300 INR13.14903 AED
500 INR21.91505 AED
600 INR26.29806 AED
1000 INR43.83010 AED
2000 INR87.66020 AED
5000 INR219.15050 AED
10000 INR438.30100 AED
25000 INR1,095.75250 AED
50000 INR2,191.50500 AED
100000 INR4,383.01000 AED
1000000 INR43,830.10000 AED
1000000000 INR43,830,100.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Indian Rupee
1 AED22.81540 INR
5 AED114.07700 INR
10 AED228.15400 INR
20 AED456.30800 INR
50 AED1,140.77000 INR
100 AED2,281.54000 INR
250 AED5,703.85000 INR
500 AED11,407.70000 INR
1000 AED22,815.40000 INR
2000 AED45,630.80000 INR
5000 AED114,077.00000 INR
10000 AED228,154.00000 INR