1 Isle of Man pound to Vietnamese dongs

Convert IMP to VND at the real exchange rate

1 imp
32,293 vnd

£1.000 IMP = ₫32,290 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33,012.100033,012.1000
Low32,080.000031,743.8000
Average32,656.266732,402.5611
Change-0.85%1.31%
1 IMP to VND stats

The performance of IMP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33,012.1000 and a 30 day low of 32,080.0000. This means the 30 day average was 32,656.2667. The change for IMP to VND was -0.85.

The performance of IMP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33,012.1000 and a 90 day low of 31,743.8000. This means the 90 day average was 32,402.5611. The change for IMP to VND was 1.31.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 IMP32,293.40000 VND
5 IMP161,467.00000 VND
10 IMP322,934.00000 VND
20 IMP645,868.00000 VND
50 IMP1,614,670.00000 VND
100 IMP3,229,340.00000 VND
250 IMP8,073,350.00000 VND
500 IMP16,146,700.00000 VND
1000 IMP32,293,400.00000 VND
2000 IMP64,586,800.00000 VND
5000 IMP161,467,000.00000 VND
10000 IMP322,934,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Isle of Man pound
1000 VND0.03097 IMP
2000 VND0.06193 IMP
5000 VND0.15483 IMP
10000 VND0.30966 IMP
20000 VND0.61932 IMP
50000 VND1.54830 IMP
100000 VND3.09660 IMP
200000 VND6.19320 IMP
500000 VND15.48300 IMP
1000000 VND30.96600 IMP
2000000 VND61.93200 IMP
5000000 VND154.83000 IMP