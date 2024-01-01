1 Isle of Man pound to Salvadoran colóns

Convert IMP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 imp
11.20 svc

£1.000 IMP = ₡11.20 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.383311.3833
Low11.134810.9318
Average11.272811.1565
Change-0.07%1.95%
1 IMP to SVC stats

The performance of IMP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3833 and a 30 day low of 11.1348. This means the 30 day average was 11.2728. The change for IMP to SVC was -0.07.

The performance of IMP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3833 and a 90 day low of 10.9318. This means the 90 day average was 11.1565. The change for IMP to SVC was 1.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 IMP11.20440 SVC
5 IMP56.02200 SVC
10 IMP112.04400 SVC
20 IMP224.08800 SVC
50 IMP560.22000 SVC
100 IMP1,120.44000 SVC
250 IMP2,801.10000 SVC
500 IMP5,602.20000 SVC
1000 IMP11,204.40000 SVC
2000 IMP22,408.80000 SVC
5000 IMP56,022.00000 SVC
10000 IMP112,044.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Isle of Man pound
1 SVC0.08925 IMP
5 SVC0.44625 IMP
10 SVC0.89251 IMP
20 SVC1.78502 IMP
50 SVC4.46254 IMP
100 SVC8.92509 IMP
250 SVC22.31272 IMP
500 SVC44.62545 IMP
1000 SVC89.25090 IMP
2000 SVC178.50180 IMP
5000 SVC446.25450 IMP
10000 SVC892.50900 IMP