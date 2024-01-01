1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert IMP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
17,780.10 scr

£1.000 IMP = ₨17.78 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.410519.4105
Low17.192416.7133
Average18.031117.6633
Change-1.74%4.07%
View full history

1 IMP to SCR stats

The performance of IMP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.4105 and a 30 day low of 17.1924. This means the 30 day average was 18.0311. The change for IMP to SCR was -1.74.

The performance of IMP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.4105 and a 90 day low of 16.7133. This means the 90 day average was 17.6633. The change for IMP to SCR was 4.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 IMP17.78010 SCR
5 IMP88.90050 SCR
10 IMP177.80100 SCR
20 IMP355.60200 SCR
50 IMP889.00500 SCR
100 IMP1,778.01000 SCR
250 IMP4,445.02500 SCR
500 IMP8,890.05000 SCR
1000 IMP17,780.10000 SCR
2000 IMP35,560.20000 SCR
5000 IMP88,900.50000 SCR
10000 IMP177,801.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 SCR0.05624 IMP
5 SCR0.28121 IMP
10 SCR0.56243 IMP
20 SCR1.12485 IMP
50 SCR2.81213 IMP
100 SCR5.62426 IMP
250 SCR14.06065 IMP
500 SCR28.12130 IMP
1000 SCR56.24260 IMP
2000 SCR112.48520 IMP
5000 SCR281.21300 IMP
10000 SCR562.42600 IMP