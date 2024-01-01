10 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert IMP to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 imp
194,700 mvr

£1.000 IMP = MVR19.47 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.942019.9420
Low19.410719.0679
Average19.642319.5010
Change0.31%1.96%
View full history

1 IMP to MVR stats

The performance of IMP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.9420 and a 30 day low of 19.4107. This means the 30 day average was 19.6423. The change for IMP to MVR was 0.31.

The performance of IMP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.9420 and a 90 day low of 19.0679. This means the 90 day average was 19.5010. The change for IMP to MVR was 1.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IMP19.47000 MVR
5 IMP97.35000 MVR
10 IMP194.70000 MVR
20 IMP389.40000 MVR
50 IMP973.50000 MVR
100 IMP1,947.00000 MVR
250 IMP4,867.50000 MVR
500 IMP9,735.00000 MVR
1000 IMP19,470.00000 MVR
2000 IMP38,940.00000 MVR
5000 IMP97,350.00000 MVR
10000 IMP194,700.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Isle of Man pound
1 MVR0.05136 IMP
5 MVR0.25681 IMP
10 MVR0.51361 IMP
20 MVR1.02722 IMP
50 MVR2.56806 IMP
100 MVR5.13611 IMP
250 MVR12.84028 IMP
500 MVR25.68055 IMP
1000 MVR51.36110 IMP
2000 MVR102.72220 IMP
5000 MVR256.80550 IMP
10000 MVR513.61100 IMP