5,000 Isle of Man pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert IMP to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 imp
24,371.45 ils

£1.000 IMP = ₪4.874 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.87434.8743
Low4.67174.6254
Average4.73124.7189
Change2.31%4.65%
1 IMP to ILS stats

The performance of IMP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8743 and a 30 day low of 4.6717. This means the 30 day average was 4.7312. The change for IMP to ILS was 2.31.

The performance of IMP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8743 and a 90 day low of 4.6254. This means the 90 day average was 4.7189. The change for IMP to ILS was 4.65.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 IMP4.87429 ILS
5 IMP24.37145 ILS
10 IMP48.74290 ILS
20 IMP97.48580 ILS
50 IMP243.71450 ILS
100 IMP487.42900 ILS
250 IMP1,218.57250 ILS
500 IMP2,437.14500 ILS
1000 IMP4,874.29000 ILS
2000 IMP9,748.58000 ILS
5000 IMP24,371.45000 ILS
10000 IMP48,742.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Isle of Man pound
1 ILS0.20516 IMP
5 ILS1.02579 IMP
10 ILS2.05158 IMP
20 ILS4.10316 IMP
50 ILS10.25790 IMP
100 ILS20.51580 IMP
250 ILS51.28950 IMP
500 ILS102.57900 IMP
1000 ILS205.15800 IMP
2000 ILS410.31600 IMP
5000 ILS1,025.79000 IMP
10000 ILS2,051.58000 IMP