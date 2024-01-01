5 Isle of Man pounds to Danish kroner

Convert IMP to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 imp
43.79 dkk

£1.000 IMP = kr8.757 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.88788.8878
Low8.75738.6658
Average8.84928.7956
Change-0.48%0.72%
View full history

1 IMP to DKK stats

The performance of IMP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8878 and a 30 day low of 8.7573. This means the 30 day average was 8.8492. The change for IMP to DKK was -0.48.

The performance of IMP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8878 and a 90 day low of 8.6658. This means the 90 day average was 8.7956. The change for IMP to DKK was 0.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Danish Krone
1 IMP8.75731 DKK
5 IMP43.78655 DKK
10 IMP87.57310 DKK
20 IMP175.14620 DKK
50 IMP437.86550 DKK
100 IMP875.73100 DKK
250 IMP2,189.32750 DKK
500 IMP4,378.65500 DKK
1000 IMP8,757.31000 DKK
2000 IMP17,514.62000 DKK
5000 IMP43,786.55000 DKK
10000 IMP87,573.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Isle of Man pound
1 DKK0.11419 IMP
5 DKK0.57095 IMP
10 DKK1.14190 IMP
20 DKK2.28380 IMP
50 DKK5.70950 IMP
100 DKK11.41900 IMP
250 DKK28.54750 IMP
500 DKK57.09500 IMP
1000 DKK114.19000 IMP
2000 DKK228.38000 IMP
5000 DKK570.95000 IMP
10000 DKK1,141.90000 IMP