5 Isle of Man pounds to Albanian leks

Convert IMP to ALL at the real exchange rate

5 imp
587.73 all

£1.000 IMP = Lek117.5 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High119.5510119.5510
Low117.5460116.7840
Average118.9451118.3643
Change-0.57%0.27%
1 IMP to ALL stats

The performance of IMP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 119.5510 and a 30 day low of 117.5460. This means the 30 day average was 118.9451. The change for IMP to ALL was -0.57.

The performance of IMP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.5510 and a 90 day low of 116.7840. This means the 90 day average was 118.3643. The change for IMP to ALL was 0.27.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Albanian Lek
1 IMP117.54600 ALL
5 IMP587.73000 ALL
10 IMP1,175.46000 ALL
20 IMP2,350.92000 ALL
50 IMP5,877.30000 ALL
100 IMP11,754.60000 ALL
250 IMP29,386.50000 ALL
500 IMP58,773.00000 ALL
1000 IMP117,546.00000 ALL
2000 IMP235,092.00000 ALL
5000 IMP587,730.00000 ALL
10000 IMP1,175,460.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Isle of Man pound
1 ALL0.00851 IMP
5 ALL0.04254 IMP
10 ALL0.08507 IMP
20 ALL0.17015 IMP
50 ALL0.42536 IMP
100 ALL0.85073 IMP
250 ALL2.12682 IMP
500 ALL4.25365 IMP
1000 ALL8.50729 IMP
2000 ALL17.01458 IMP
5000 ALL42.53645 IMP
10000 ALL85.07290 IMP