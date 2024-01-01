10 thousand Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs BCEAO
Convert ILS to XOF at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|167.2070
|167.2070
|Low
|157.9390
|157.9390
|Average
|164.4644
|163.9013
|Change
|-2.77%
|-3.79%
|View full history
1 ILS to XOF stats
The performance of ILS to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 167.2070 and a 30 day low of 157.9390. This means the 30 day average was 164.4644. The change for ILS to XOF was -2.77.
The performance of ILS to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 167.2070 and a 90 day low of 157.9390. This means the 90 day average was 163.9013. The change for ILS to XOF was -3.79.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1 ILS
|157.93900 XOF
|5 ILS
|789.69500 XOF
|10 ILS
|1,579.39000 XOF
|20 ILS
|3,158.78000 XOF
|50 ILS
|7,896.95000 XOF
|100 ILS
|15,793.90000 XOF
|250 ILS
|39,484.75000 XOF
|500 ILS
|78,969.50000 XOF
|1000 ILS
|157,939.00000 XOF
|2000 ILS
|315,878.00000 XOF
|5000 ILS
|789,695.00000 XOF
|10000 ILS
|1,579,390.00000 XOF