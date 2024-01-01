500 Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs
Convert ILS to RWF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 ILS to RWF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|364.9350
|364.9350
|Low
|345.3780
|345.3780
|Average
|357.8189
|352.9781
|Change
|-1.68%
|-0.69%
|View full history
1 ILS to RWF stats
The performance of ILS to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 364.9350 and a 30 day low of 345.3780. This means the 30 day average was 357.8189. The change for ILS to RWF was -1.68.
The performance of ILS to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 364.9350 and a 90 day low of 345.3780. This means the 90 day average was 352.9781. The change for ILS to RWF was -0.69.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Rwandan Franc
|1 ILS
|345.37800 RWF
|5 ILS
|1,726.89000 RWF
|10 ILS
|3,453.78000 RWF
|20 ILS
|6,907.56000 RWF
|50 ILS
|17,268.90000 RWF
|100 ILS
|34,537.80000 RWF
|250 ILS
|86,344.50000 RWF
|500 ILS
|172,689.00000 RWF
|1000 ILS
|345,378.00000 RWF
|2000 ILS
|690,756.00000 RWF
|5000 ILS
|1,726,890.00000 RWF
|10000 ILS
|3,453,780.00000 RWF