5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs

Convert ILS to RWF at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
1,726,890 rwf

₪1.000 ILS = R₣345.4 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High364.9350364.9350
Low345.3780345.3780
Average357.8189352.9781
Change-1.68%-0.69%
1 ILS to RWF stats

The performance of ILS to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 364.9350 and a 30 day low of 345.3780. This means the 30 day average was 357.8189. The change for ILS to RWF was -1.68.

The performance of ILS to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 364.9350 and a 90 day low of 345.3780. This means the 90 day average was 352.9781. The change for ILS to RWF was -0.69.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Rwandan Franc
1 ILS345.37800 RWF
5 ILS1,726.89000 RWF
10 ILS3,453.78000 RWF
20 ILS6,907.56000 RWF
50 ILS17,268.90000 RWF
100 ILS34,537.80000 RWF
250 ILS86,344.50000 RWF
500 ILS172,689.00000 RWF
1000 ILS345,378.00000 RWF
2000 ILS690,756.00000 RWF
5000 ILS1,726,890.00000 RWF
10000 ILS3,453,780.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RWF0.00290 ILS
5 RWF0.01448 ILS
10 RWF0.02895 ILS
20 RWF0.05791 ILS
50 RWF0.14477 ILS
100 RWF0.28954 ILS
250 RWF0.72385 ILS
500 RWF1.44769 ILS
1000 RWF2.89538 ILS
2000 RWF5.79076 ILS
5000 RWF14.47690 ILS
10000 RWF28.95380 ILS