500 Israeli new sheqels to Romanian leus

Convert ILS to RON at the real exchange rate

500 ils
599.08 ron

₪1.000 ILS = L1.198 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

ILS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26591.2659
Low1.19821.1982
Average1.24661.2430
Change-2.78%-3.74%
View full history

1 ILS to RON stats

The performance of ILS to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2659 and a 30 day low of 1.1982. This means the 30 day average was 1.2466. The change for ILS to RON was -2.78.

The performance of ILS to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2659 and a 90 day low of 1.1982. This means the 90 day average was 1.2430. The change for ILS to RON was -3.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Romanian Leu
1 ILS1.19815 RON
5 ILS5.99075 RON
10 ILS11.98150 RON
20 ILS23.96300 RON
50 ILS59.90750 RON
100 ILS119.81500 RON
250 ILS299.53750 RON
500 ILS599.07500 RON
1000 ILS1,198.15000 RON
2000 ILS2,396.30000 RON
5000 ILS5,990.75000 RON
10000 ILS11,981.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RON0.83462 ILS
5 RON4.17309 ILS
10 RON8.34617 ILS
20 RON16.69234 ILS
50 RON41.73085 ILS
100 RON83.46170 ILS
250 RON208.65425 ILS
500 RON417.30850 ILS
1000 RON834.61700 ILS
2000 RON1,669.23400 ILS
5000 RON4,173.08500 ILS
10000 RON8,346.17000 ILS