5 Romanian leus to Israeli new sheqels

Convert RON to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 ron
3.94 ils

1.00000 RON = 0.78704 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92861.350751.531280.7945651.346150.8826582.9926
1 EUR1.076911.454621.649030.855631.449670.95056589.3747
1 CAD0.7403290.68746411.133650.588240.9965940.65345261.4419
1 AUD0.653050.6064170.88210710.5188910.8791030.57641554.1983

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RON0.78704 ILS
5 RON3.93520 ILS
10 RON7.87039 ILS
20 RON15.74078 ILS
50 RON39.35195 ILS
100 RON78.70390 ILS
250 RON196.75975 ILS
500 RON393.51950 ILS
1000 RON787.03900 ILS
2000 RON1574.07800 ILS
5000 RON3935.19500 ILS
10000 RON7870.39000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Romanian Leu
1 ILS1.27058 RON
5 ILS6.35290 RON
10 ILS12.70580 RON
20 ILS25.41160 RON
50 ILS63.52900 RON
100 ILS127.05800 RON
250 ILS317.64500 RON
500 ILS635.29000 RON
1000 ILS1270.58000 RON
2000 ILS2541.16000 RON
5000 ILS6352.90000 RON
10000 ILS12705.80000 RON