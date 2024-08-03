10 Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos

Convert ILS to PHP at the real exchange rate

10 ils
151.96 php

₪1.000 ILS = ₱15.20 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.239816.2398
Low15.195615.1956
Average15.905915.7619
Change-3.00%-1.12%
1 ILS to PHP stats

The performance of ILS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2398 and a 30 day low of 15.1956. This means the 30 day average was 15.9059. The change for ILS to PHP was -3.00.

The performance of ILS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.2398 and a 90 day low of 15.1956. This means the 90 day average was 15.7619. The change for ILS to PHP was -1.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Philippine Peso
1 ILS15.19560 PHP
5 ILS75.97800 PHP
10 ILS151.95600 PHP
20 ILS303.91200 PHP
50 ILS759.78000 PHP
100 ILS1,519.56000 PHP
250 ILS3,798.90000 PHP
500 ILS7,597.80000 PHP
1000 ILS15,195.60000 PHP
2000 ILS30,391.20000 PHP
5000 ILS75,978.00000 PHP
10000 ILS151,956.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PHP0.06581 ILS
5 PHP0.32904 ILS
10 PHP0.65808 ILS
20 PHP1.31617 ILS
50 PHP3.29042 ILS
100 PHP6.58084 ILS
250 PHP16.45210 ILS
500 PHP32.90420 ILS
1000 PHP65.80840 ILS
2000 PHP131.61680 ILS
5000 PHP329.04200 ILS
10000 PHP658.08400 ILS