100 Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos
|1 ILS to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.2398
|16.2398
|Low
|15.1956
|15.1956
|Average
|15.9059
|15.7619
|Change
|-3.00%
|-1.12%
1 ILS to PHP stats
The performance of ILS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2398 and a 30 day low of 15.1956. This means the 30 day average was 15.9059. The change for ILS to PHP was -3.00.
The performance of ILS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.2398 and a 90 day low of 15.1956. This means the 90 day average was 15.7619. The change for ILS to PHP was -1.12.
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Philippine Peso
|1 ILS
|15.19560 PHP
|5 ILS
|75.97800 PHP
|10 ILS
|151.95600 PHP
|20 ILS
|303.91200 PHP
|50 ILS
|759.78000 PHP
|100 ILS
|1,519.56000 PHP
|250 ILS
|3,798.90000 PHP
|500 ILS
|7,597.80000 PHP
|1000 ILS
|15,195.60000 PHP
|2000 ILS
|30,391.20000 PHP
|5000 ILS
|75,978.00000 PHP
|10000 ILS
|151,956.00000 PHP