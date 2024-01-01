5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Lebanese pounds

Convert ILS to LBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
117,560,500 lbp

₪1.000 ILS = ل.ل.23,510 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24,883.200024,883.2000
Low23,512.100023,512.1000
Average24,375.260024,182.9978
Change-1.87%-2.45%
View full history

1 ILS to LBP stats

The performance of ILS to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24,883.2000 and a 30 day low of 23,512.1000. This means the 30 day average was 24,375.2600. The change for ILS to LBP was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24,883.2000 and a 90 day low of 23,512.1000. This means the 90 day average was 24,182.9978. The change for ILS to LBP was -2.45.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lebanese Pound
1 ILS23,512.10000 LBP
5 ILS117,560.50000 LBP
10 ILS235,121.00000 LBP
20 ILS470,242.00000 LBP
50 ILS1,175,605.00000 LBP
100 ILS2,351,210.00000 LBP
250 ILS5,878,025.00000 LBP
500 ILS11,756,050.00000 LBP
1000 ILS23,512,100.00000 LBP
2000 ILS47,024,200.00000 LBP
5000 ILS117,560,500.00000 LBP
10000 ILS235,121,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LBP0.00004 ILS
5 LBP0.00021 ILS
10 LBP0.00043 ILS
20 LBP0.00085 ILS
50 LBP0.00213 ILS
100 LBP0.00425 ILS
250 LBP0.01063 ILS
500 LBP0.02127 ILS
1000 LBP0.04253 ILS
2000 LBP0.08506 ILS
5000 LBP0.21266 ILS
10000 LBP0.42531 ILS