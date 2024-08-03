100 Israeli new sheqels to South Korean wons
Convert ILS to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|383.0590
|383.0590
|Low
|356.7690
|356.7690
|Average
|376.0165
|371.7248
|Change
|-3.52%
|-2.23%
|View full history
1 ILS to KRW stats
The performance of ILS to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 383.0590 and a 30 day low of 356.7690. This means the 30 day average was 376.0165. The change for ILS to KRW was -3.52.
The performance of ILS to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 383.0590 and a 90 day low of 356.7690. This means the 90 day average was 371.7248. The change for ILS to KRW was -2.23.
Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South Korean Won
|1 ILS
|356.76900 KRW
|5 ILS
|1,783.84500 KRW
|10 ILS
|3,567.69000 KRW
|20 ILS
|7,135.38000 KRW
|50 ILS
|17,838.45000 KRW
|100 ILS
|35,676.90000 KRW
|250 ILS
|89,192.25000 KRW
|500 ILS
|178,384.50000 KRW
|1000 ILS
|356,769.00000 KRW
|2000 ILS
|713,538.00000 KRW
|5000 ILS
|1,783,845.00000 KRW
|10000 ILS
|3,567,690.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 KRW
|0.00280 ILS
|5 KRW
|0.01401 ILS
|10 KRW
|0.02803 ILS
|20 KRW
|0.05606 ILS
|50 KRW
|0.14015 ILS
|100 KRW
|0.28029 ILS
|250 KRW
|0.70073 ILS
|500 KRW
|1.40147 ILS
|1000 KRW
|2.80293 ILS
|2000 KRW
|5.60586 ILS
|5000 KRW
|14.01465 ILS
|10000 KRW
|28.02930 ILS
|20000 KRW
|56.05860 ILS
|30000 KRW
|84.08790 ILS
|40000 KRW
|112.11720 ILS
|50000 KRW
|140.14650 ILS