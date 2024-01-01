10 Israeli new sheqels to Jordanian dinars

Convert ILS to JOD at the real exchange rate

10 ils
1.862 jod

₪1.000 ILS = JD0.1862 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19710.1971
Low0.18620.1862
Average0.19300.1915
Change-1.89%-2.39%
1 ILS to JOD stats

The performance of ILS to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1971 and a 30 day low of 0.1862. This means the 30 day average was 0.1930. The change for ILS to JOD was -1.89.

The performance of ILS to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1971 and a 90 day low of 0.1862. This means the 90 day average was 0.1915. The change for ILS to JOD was -2.39.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jordanian Dinar
1 ILS0.18619 JOD
5 ILS0.93096 JOD
10 ILS1.86192 JOD
20 ILS3.72384 JOD
50 ILS9.30960 JOD
100 ILS18.61920 JOD
250 ILS46.54800 JOD
500 ILS93.09600 JOD
1000 ILS186.19200 JOD
2000 ILS372.38400 JOD
5000 ILS930.96000 JOD
10000 ILS1,861.92000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JOD5.37079 ILS
5 JOD26.85395 ILS
10 JOD53.70790 ILS
20 JOD107.41580 ILS
50 JOD268.53950 ILS
100 JOD537.07900 ILS
250 JOD1,342.69750 ILS
500 JOD2,685.39500 ILS
1000 JOD5,370.79000 ILS
2000 JOD10,741.58000 ILS
5000 JOD26,853.95000 ILS
10000 JOD53,707.90000 ILS