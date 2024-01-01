250 Indonesian rupiahs to Argentine pesos

Convert IDR to ARS at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.06320 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
IDR to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ARS
1 IDR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06370.0641
Low0.06270.0606
Average0.06310.0627
Change-0.41%4.30%
1 IDR to ARS stats

The performance of IDR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0637 and a 30 day low of 0.0627. This means the 30 day average was 0.0631. The change for IDR to ARS was -0.41.

The performance of IDR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0641 and a 90 day low of 0.0606. This means the 90 day average was 0.0627. The change for IDR to ARS was 4.30.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Argentine Peso
1 IDR0.06320 ARS
5 IDR0.31598 ARS
10 IDR0.63196 ARS
20 IDR1.26393 ARS
50 IDR3.15982 ARS
100 IDR6.31963 ARS
250 IDR15.79907 ARS
500 IDR31.59815 ARS
1000 IDR63.19630 ARS
2000 IDR126.39260 ARS
5000 IDR315.98150 ARS
10000 IDR631.96300 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ARS15.82370 IDR
5 ARS79.11850 IDR
10 ARS158.23700 IDR
20 ARS316.47400 IDR
50 ARS791.18500 IDR
100 ARS1,582.37000 IDR
250 ARS3,955.92500 IDR
500 ARS7,911.85000 IDR
1000 ARS15,823.70000 IDR
2000 ARS31,647.40000 IDR
5000 ARS79,118.50000 IDR
10000 ARS158,237.00000 IDR