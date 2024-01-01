250 Indonesian rupiahs to Armenian drams

Convert IDR to AMD at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = ֏0.02452 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 IDR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02500.0257
Low0.02440.0244
Average0.02460.0250
Change-1.95%-1.56%
View full history

1 IDR to AMD stats

The performance of IDR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0250 and a 30 day low of 0.0244. This means the 30 day average was 0.0246. The change for IDR to AMD was -1.95.

The performance of IDR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0257 and a 90 day low of 0.0244. This means the 90 day average was 0.0250. The change for IDR to AMD was -1.56.

Track market ratesView IDR to AMD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.951.3441.5391.3990.7917.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05388.86311.4151.6211.4740.8338.197
1 SGD0.74462.8040.70711.1461.0410.5885.793

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Armenian Dram
1 IDR0.02452 AMD
5 IDR0.12258 AMD
10 IDR0.24516 AMD
20 IDR0.49032 AMD
50 IDR1.22580 AMD
100 IDR2.45159 AMD
250 IDR6.12898 AMD
500 IDR12.25795 AMD
1000 IDR24.51590 AMD
2000 IDR49.03180 AMD
5000 IDR122.57950 AMD
10000 IDR245.15900 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AMD40.78980 IDR
5 AMD203.94900 IDR
10 AMD407.89800 IDR
20 AMD815.79600 IDR
50 AMD2,039.49000 IDR
100 AMD4,078.98000 IDR
250 AMD10,197.45000 IDR
500 AMD20,394.90000 IDR
1000 AMD40,789.80000 IDR
2000 AMD81,579.60000 IDR
5000 AMD203,949.00000 IDR
10000 AMD407,898.00000 IDR