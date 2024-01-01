60,000 Hungarian forints to Laotian kips

Convert HUF to LAK at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₭56.37 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 HUF to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.181962.9083
Low56.360556.3605
Average57.949360.3285
Change-4.67%-9.75%
View full history

1 HUF to LAK stats

The performance of HUF to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.1819 and a 30 day low of 56.3605. This means the 30 day average was 57.9493. The change for HUF to LAK was -4.67.

The performance of HUF to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.9083 and a 90 day low of 56.3605. This means the 90 day average was 60.3285. The change for HUF to LAK was -9.75.

Track market ratesView HUF to LAK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.4011.34418.11484.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8321.4741.41419.06588.8171.621
1 GBP1.2661.20311.7731.70122.928106.8121.95
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.95912.93160.2391.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Laotian Kip
2000 HUF112,746.00000 LAK
5000 HUF281,865.00000 LAK
10000 HUF563,730.00000 LAK
15000 HUF845,595.00000 LAK
20000 HUF1,127,460.00000 LAK
30000 HUF1,691,190.00000 LAK
40000 HUF2,254,920.00000 LAK
50000 HUF2,818,650.00000 LAK
60000 HUF3,382,380.00000 LAK
100000 HUF5,637,300.00000 LAK
150000 HUF8,455,950.00000 LAK
200000 HUF11,274,600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Hungarian Forint
1 LAK0.01774 HUF
5 LAK0.08870 HUF
10 LAK0.17739 HUF
20 LAK0.35478 HUF
50 LAK0.88695 HUF
100 LAK1.77390 HUF
250 LAK4.43475 HUF
500 LAK8.86950 HUF
1000 LAK17.73900 HUF
2000 LAK35.47800 HUF
5000 LAK88.69500 HUF
10000 LAK177.39000 HUF