50,000 Hungarian forints to Kenyan shillings

Convert HUF to KES at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Ksh0.3328 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:37
HUF to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 HUF to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34780.3667
Low0.33280.3328
Average0.34080.3532
Change-4.20%-8.62%
1 HUF to KES stats

The performance of HUF to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3478 and a 30 day low of 0.3328. This means the 30 day average was 0.3408. The change for HUF to KES was -4.20.

The performance of HUF to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3667 and a 90 day low of 0.3328. This means the 90 day average was 0.3532. The change for HUF to KES was -8.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.41.34318.10584.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8321.4741.41419.06288.8461.621
1 GBP1.2661.20211.7721.722.917106.8121.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.95912.9360.2631.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kenyan Shilling
2000 HUF665.61800 KES
5000 HUF1,664.04500 KES
10000 HUF3,328.09000 KES
15000 HUF4,992.13500 KES
20000 HUF6,656.18000 KES
30000 HUF9,984.27000 KES
40000 HUF13,312.36000 KES
50000 HUF16,640.45000 KES
60000 HUF19,968.54000 KES
100000 HUF33,280.90000 KES
150000 HUF49,921.35000 KES
200000 HUF66,561.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Hungarian Forint
1 KES3.00473 HUF
5 KES15.02365 HUF
10 KES30.04730 HUF
20 KES60.09460 HUF
50 KES150.23650 HUF
100 KES300.47300 HUF
250 KES751.18250 HUF
500 KES1,502.36500 HUF
1000 KES3,004.73000 HUF
2000 KES6,009.46000 HUF
5000 KES15,023.65000 HUF
10000 KES30,047.30000 HUF