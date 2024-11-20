150,000 Hungarian forints to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert HUF to IDR at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Rp40.74 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
HUF to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 HUF to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.090244.0608
Low40.751340.7513
Average41.511842.4747
Change-2.39%-7.51%
1 HUF to IDR stats

The performance of HUF to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.0902 and a 30 day low of 40.7513. This means the 30 day average was 41.5118. The change for HUF to IDR was -2.39.

The performance of HUF to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.0608 and a 90 day low of 40.7513. This means the 90 day average was 42.4747. The change for HUF to IDR was -7.51.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Indonesian Rupiah
2000 HUF81,482.40000 IDR
5000 HUF203,706.00000 IDR
10000 HUF407,412.00000 IDR
15000 HUF611,118.00000 IDR
20000 HUF814,824.00000 IDR
30000 HUF1,222,236.00000 IDR
40000 HUF1,629,648.00000 IDR
50000 HUF2,037,060.00000 IDR
60000 HUF2,444,472.00000 IDR
100000 HUF4,074,120.00000 IDR
150000 HUF6,111,180.00000 IDR
200000 HUF8,148,240.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Hungarian Forint
1 IDR0.02455 HUF
5 IDR0.12273 HUF
10 IDR0.24545 HUF
20 IDR0.49090 HUF
50 IDR1.22726 HUF
100 IDR2.45452 HUF
250 IDR6.13630 HUF
500 IDR12.27260 HUF
1000 IDR24.54520 HUF
2000 IDR49.09040 HUF
5000 IDR122.72600 HUF
10000 IDR245.45200 HUF