40,000 Hungarian forints to Danish kroner

Convert HUF to DKK at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = kr0.01821 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 HUF to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01860.0190
Low0.01820.0182
Average0.01830.0187
Change-2.02%-3.98%
View full history

1 HUF to DKK stats

The performance of HUF to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0186 and a 30 day low of 0.0182. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for HUF to DKK was -2.02.

The performance of HUF to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0190 and a 90 day low of 0.0182. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for HUF to DKK was -3.98.

Track market ratesView HUF to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9490.791.41.34418.14484.3861.54
1 EUR1.05410.8331.4751.41619.11888.9141.623
1 GBP1.2651.20111.7711.722.961106.7871.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56510.9612.96260.2871.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Danish Krone
2000 HUF36.41020 DKK
5000 HUF91.02550 DKK
10000 HUF182.05100 DKK
15000 HUF273.07650 DKK
20000 HUF364.10200 DKK
30000 HUF546.15300 DKK
40000 HUF728.20400 DKK
50000 HUF910.25500 DKK
60000 HUF1,092.30600 DKK
100000 HUF1,820.51000 DKK
150000 HUF2,730.76500 DKK
200000 HUF3,641.02000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Hungarian Forint
1 DKK54.92960 HUF
5 DKK274.64800 HUF
10 DKK549.29600 HUF
20 DKK1,098.59200 HUF
50 DKK2,746.48000 HUF
100 DKK5,492.96000 HUF
250 DKK13,732.40000 HUF
500 DKK27,464.80000 HUF
1000 DKK54,929.60000 HUF
2000 DKK109,859.20000 HUF
5000 DKK274,648.00000 HUF
10000 DKK549,296.00000 HUF