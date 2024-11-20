150,000 Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars

Convert HUF to CAD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = C$0.003598 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 HUF to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0039
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0038
Change-3.45%-6.34%
View full history

1 HUF to CAD stats

The performance of HUF to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to CAD was -3.45.

The performance of HUF to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for HUF to CAD was -6.34.

Track market ratesView HUF to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9490.791.3991.34318.15884.3861.54
1 EUR1.05410.8331.4751.41519.13488.9221.623
1 GBP1.2651.20111.7711.69922.973106.7661.948
1 CAD0.7150.6780.56510.9612.97560.31.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
2000 HUF7.19640 CAD
5000 HUF17.99100 CAD
10000 HUF35.98200 CAD
15000 HUF53.97300 CAD
20000 HUF71.96400 CAD
30000 HUF107.94600 CAD
40000 HUF143.92800 CAD
50000 HUF179.91000 CAD
60000 HUF215.89200 CAD
100000 HUF359.82000 CAD
150000 HUF539.73000 CAD
200000 HUF719.64000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 CAD277.91600 HUF
5 CAD1,389.58000 HUF
10 CAD2,779.16000 HUF
20 CAD5,558.32000 HUF
50 CAD13,895.80000 HUF
100 CAD27,791.60000 HUF
250 CAD69,479.00000 HUF
500 CAD138,958.00000 HUF
1000 CAD277,916.00000 HUF
2000 CAD555,832.00000 HUF
5000 CAD1,389,580.00000 HUF
10000 CAD2,779,160.00000 HUF