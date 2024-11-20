2,000 Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars
Convert HUF to CAD at the real exchange rate
HUF to CAD conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00360 CAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to CAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0037
|0.0039
|Low
|0.0036
|0.0036
|Average
|0.0037
|0.0038
|Change
|-3.45%
|-6.34%
|View full history
1 HUF to CAD stats
The performance of HUF to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to CAD was -3.45.
The performance of HUF to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for HUF to CAD was -6.34.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
|2000 HUF
|7.19640 CAD
|5000 HUF
|17.99100 CAD
|10000 HUF
|35.98200 CAD
|15000 HUF
|53.97300 CAD
|20000 HUF
|71.96400 CAD
|30000 HUF
|107.94600 CAD
|40000 HUF
|143.92800 CAD
|50000 HUF
|179.91000 CAD
|60000 HUF
|215.89200 CAD
|100000 HUF
|359.82000 CAD
|150000 HUF
|539.73000 CAD
|200000 HUF
|719.64000 CAD
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 CAD
|277.91600 HUF
|5 CAD
|1,389.58000 HUF
|10 CAD
|2,779.16000 HUF
|20 CAD
|5,558.32000 HUF
|50 CAD
|13,895.80000 HUF
|100 CAD
|27,791.60000 HUF
|250 CAD
|69,479.00000 HUF
|500 CAD
|138,958.00000 HUF
|1000 CAD
|277,916.00000 HUF
|2000 CAD
|555,832.00000 HUF
|5000 CAD
|1,389,580.00000 HUF
|10000 CAD
|2,779,160.00000 HUF