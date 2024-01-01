5,000 Hungarian forints to Albanian leks

Convert HUF to ALL at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Lek0.2393 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
HUF to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 HUF to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24630.2550
Low0.23880.2388
Average0.24170.2476
Change-2.65%-5.64%
1 HUF to ALL stats

The performance of HUF to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2463 and a 30 day low of 0.2388. This means the 30 day average was 0.2417. The change for HUF to ALL was -2.65.

The performance of HUF to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2550 and a 90 day low of 0.2388. This means the 90 day average was 0.2476. The change for HUF to ALL was -5.64.

Top currencies

1 USD10.9480.7891.3991.34318.12784.3861.538
1 EUR1.05510.8331.4761.41719.12989.0491.623
1 GBP1.2671.211.7721.70122.962106.8961.949
1 CAD0.7150.6780.56410.9612.96160.3391.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Albanian Lek
2000 HUF478.52400 ALL
5000 HUF1,196.31000 ALL
10000 HUF2,392.62000 ALL
15000 HUF3,588.93000 ALL
20000 HUF4,785.24000 ALL
30000 HUF7,177.86000 ALL
40000 HUF9,570.48000 ALL
50000 HUF11,963.10000 ALL
60000 HUF14,355.72000 ALL
100000 HUF23,926.20000 ALL
150000 HUF35,889.30000 ALL
200000 HUF47,852.40000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hungarian Forint
1 ALL4.17952 HUF
5 ALL20.89760 HUF
10 ALL41.79520 HUF
20 ALL83.59040 HUF
50 ALL208.97600 HUF
100 ALL417.95200 HUF
250 ALL1,044.88000 HUF
500 ALL2,089.76000 HUF
1000 ALL4,179.52000 HUF
2000 ALL8,359.04000 HUF
5000 ALL20,897.60000 HUF
10000 ALL41,795.20000 HUF