5 Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

Convert ALL to HUF at the real exchange rate

5 all
18 huf

1.00000 ALL = 3.64269 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.054187.68041.434891.647930.962318.4034
1GBP1.154211.2167101.2051.656231.902131.1106921.2422
1USD0.94870.821895183.18031.361251.563350.912917.4589
1INR0.01140510.009880890.012022110.01636510.01879480.0109750.209892

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Hungarian Forint
1 ALL3.64269 HUF
5 ALL18.21345 HUF
10 ALL36.42690 HUF
20 ALL72.85380 HUF
50 ALL182.13450 HUF
100 ALL364.26900 HUF
250 ALL910.67250 HUF
500 ALL1821.34500 HUF
1000 ALL3642.69000 HUF
2000 ALL7285.38000 HUF
5000 ALL18213.45000 HUF
10000 ALL36426.90000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Albanian Lek
2000 HUF549.04400 ALL
5000 HUF1372.61000 ALL
10000 HUF2745.22000 ALL
15000 HUF4117.83000 ALL
20000 HUF5490.44000 ALL
30000 HUF8235.66000 ALL
40000 HUF10980.88000 ALL
50000 HUF13726.10000 ALL
60000 HUF16471.32000 ALL
100000 HUF27452.20000 ALL
150000 HUF41178.30000 ALL
200000 HUF54904.40000 ALL