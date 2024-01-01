20 Haitian gourdes to Ghanaian cedis

Convert HTG to GHS at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = GH¢0.1204 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
HTG to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 HTG to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12610.1261
Low0.12040.1180
Average0.12360.1209
Change-1.47%2.05%
1 HTG to GHS stats

The performance of HTG to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1261 and a 30 day low of 0.1204. This means the 30 day average was 0.1236. The change for HTG to GHS was -1.47.

The performance of HTG to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1261 and a 90 day low of 0.1180. This means the 90 day average was 0.1209. The change for HTG to GHS was 2.05.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.111.3980.7984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.491.0410.58862.860.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.660.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95510.56560.3640.6771.1

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HTG0.12043 GHS
5 HTG0.60214 GHS
10 HTG1.20427 GHS
20 HTG2.40854 GHS
50 HTG6.02135 GHS
100 HTG12.04270 GHS
250 HTG30.10675 GHS
500 HTG60.21350 GHS
1000 HTG120.42700 GHS
2000 HTG240.85400 GHS
5000 HTG602.13500 GHS
10000 HTG1,204.27000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Haitian Gourde
1 GHS8.30375 HTG
5 GHS41.51875 HTG
10 GHS83.03750 HTG
20 GHS166.07500 HTG
50 GHS415.18750 HTG
100 GHS830.37500 HTG
250 GHS2,075.93750 HTG
500 GHS4,151.87500 HTG
1000 GHS8,303.75000 HTG
2000 GHS16,607.50000 HTG
5000 GHS41,518.75000 HTG
10000 GHS83,037.50000 HTG