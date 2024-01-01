5 Haitian gourdes to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HTG to BDT at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = Tk0.9180 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
HTG to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 HTG to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91800.9180
Low0.90960.9057
Average0.91180.9096
Change0.87%1.07%
1 HTG to BDT stats

The performance of HTG to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9180 and a 30 day low of 0.9096. This means the 30 day average was 0.9118. The change for HTG to BDT was 0.87.

The performance of HTG to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9180 and a 90 day low of 0.9057. This means the 90 day average was 0.9096. The change for HTG to BDT was 1.07.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HTG0.91802 BDT
5 HTG4.59010 BDT
10 HTG9.18021 BDT
20 HTG18.36042 BDT
50 HTG45.90105 BDT
100 HTG91.80210 BDT
250 HTG229.50525 BDT
500 HTG459.01050 BDT
1000 HTG918.02100 BDT
2000 HTG1,836.04200 BDT
5000 HTG4,590.10500 BDT
10000 HTG9,180.21000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Haitian Gourde
1 BDT1.08930 HTG
5 BDT5.44650 HTG
10 BDT10.89300 HTG
20 BDT21.78600 HTG
50 BDT54.46500 HTG
100 BDT108.93000 HTG
250 BDT272.32500 HTG
500 BDT544.65000 HTG
1000 BDT1,089.30000 HTG
2000 BDT2,178.60000 HTG
5000 BDT5,446.50000 HTG
10000 BDT10,893.00000 HTG