kn1.000 HRK = ₴5.847 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
UAH
1 HRK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.86135.8684
Low5.83995.8115
Average5.84975.8430
Change0.12%0.12%
1 HRK to UAH stats

The performance of HRK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8613 and a 30 day low of 5.8399. This means the 30 day average was 5.8497. The change for HRK to UAH was 0.12.

The performance of HRK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8684 and a 90 day low of 5.8115. This means the 90 day average was 5.8430. The change for HRK to UAH was 0.12.

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.41.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.134
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.502
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.135

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HRK5.84706 UAH
5 HRK29.23530 UAH
10 HRK58.47060 UAH
20 HRK116.94120 UAH
50 HRK292.35300 UAH
100 HRK584.70600 UAH
250 HRK1,461.76500 UAH
500 HRK2,923.53000 UAH
1000 HRK5,847.06000 UAH
2000 HRK11,694.12000 UAH
5000 HRK29,235.30000 UAH
10000 HRK58,470.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Croatian Kuna
1 UAH0.17103 HRK
5 UAH0.85513 HRK
10 UAH1.71026 HRK
20 UAH3.42052 HRK
50 UAH8.55130 HRK
100 UAH17.10260 HRK
250 UAH42.75650 HRK
500 UAH85.51300 HRK
1000 UAH171.02600 HRK
2000 UAH342.05200 HRK
5000 UAH855.13000 HRK
10000 UAH1,710.26000 HRK