Croatian kunas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert HRK to KES at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Ksh18.41 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 HRK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.474218.4742
Low18.357418.3018
Average18.383018.3674
Change0.25%0.24%
View full history

1 HRK to KES stats

The performance of HRK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4742 and a 30 day low of 18.3574. This means the 30 day average was 18.3830. The change for HRK to KES was 0.25.

The performance of HRK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4742 and a 90 day low of 18.3018. This means the 90 day average was 18.3674. The change for HRK to KES was 0.24.

Track market ratesView HRK to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.101
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21512.939
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26613.477
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kenyan Shilling
1 HRK18.41220 KES
5 HRK92.06100 KES
10 HRK184.12200 KES
20 HRK368.24400 KES
50 HRK920.61000 KES
100 HRK1,841.22000 KES
250 HRK4,603.05000 KES
500 HRK9,206.10000 KES
1000 HRK18,412.20000 KES
2000 HRK36,824.40000 KES
5000 HRK92,061.00000 KES
10000 HRK184,122.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 KES0.05431 HRK
5 KES0.27156 HRK
10 KES0.54312 HRK
20 KES1.08624 HRK
50 KES2.71559 HRK
100 KES5.43118 HRK
250 KES13.57795 HRK
500 KES27.15590 HRK
1000 KES54.31180 HRK
2000 KES108.62360 HRK
5000 KES271.55900 HRK
10000 KES543.11800 HRK