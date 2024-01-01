1 Croatian kuna to Hungarian forints
Convert HRK to HUF at the real exchange rate
HRK to HUF conversion chart
1 HRK = 55.31040 HUF
0
|1 HRK to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|55.3039
|55.3039
|Low
|52.8017
|50.0904
|Average
|53.9485
|52.0434
|Change
|4.61%
|9.66%
1 HRK to HUF stats
The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.3039 and a 30 day low of 52.8017. This means the 30 day average was 53.9485. The change for HRK to HUF was 4.61.
The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3039 and a 90 day low of 50.0904. This means the 90 day average was 52.0434. The change for HRK to HUF was 9.66.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
|1 HRK
|55.31040 HUF
|5 HRK
|276.55200 HUF
|10 HRK
|553.10400 HUF
|20 HRK
|1,106.20800 HUF
|50 HRK
|2,765.52000 HUF
|100 HRK
|5,531.04000 HUF
|250 HRK
|13,827.60000 HUF
|500 HRK
|27,655.20000 HUF
|1000 HRK
|55,310.40000 HUF
|2000 HRK
|110,620.80000 HUF
|5000 HRK
|276,552.00000 HUF
|10000 HRK
|553,104.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
|2000 HUF
|36.15960 HRK
|5000 HUF
|90.39900 HRK
|10000 HUF
|180.79800 HRK
|15000 HUF
|271.19700 HRK
|20000 HUF
|361.59600 HRK
|30000 HUF
|542.39400 HRK
|40000 HUF
|723.19200 HRK
|50000 HUF
|903.99000 HRK
|60000 HUF
|1,084.78800 HRK
|100000 HUF
|1,807.98000 HRK
|150000 HUF
|2,711.97000 HRK
|200000 HUF
|3,615.96000 HRK