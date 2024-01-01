1 thousand Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints

Convert HRK to HUF at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Ft55.30 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 HRK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.303955.3039
Low52.801750.0904
Average53.948552.0434
Change4.61%9.66%
View full history

1 HRK to HUF stats

The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.3039 and a 30 day low of 52.8017. This means the 30 day average was 53.9485. The change for HRK to HUF was 4.61.

The performance of HRK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3039 and a 90 day low of 50.0904. This means the 90 day average was 52.0434. The change for HRK to HUF was 9.66.

Track market ratesView HRK to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.131
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21512.959
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1440.5881.26613.5
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79319.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hungarian Forint
1 HRK55.30390 HUF
5 HRK276.51950 HUF
10 HRK553.03900 HUF
20 HRK1,106.07800 HUF
50 HRK2,765.19500 HUF
100 HRK5,530.39000 HUF
250 HRK13,825.97500 HUF
500 HRK27,651.95000 HUF
1000 HRK55,303.90000 HUF
2000 HRK110,607.80000 HUF
5000 HRK276,519.50000 HUF
10000 HRK553,039.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Croatian Kuna
2000 HUF36.16380 HRK
5000 HUF90.40950 HRK
10000 HUF180.81900 HRK
15000 HUF271.22850 HRK
20000 HUF361.63800 HRK
30000 HUF542.45700 HRK
40000 HUF723.27600 HRK
50000 HUF904.09500 HRK
60000 HUF1,084.91400 HRK
100000 HUF1,808.19000 HRK
150000 HUF2,712.28500 HRK
200000 HUF3,616.38000 HRK