10 Croatian kunas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert HRK to GHS at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = GH¢2.248 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
HRK to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 HRK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35452.3545
Low2.24642.2097
Average2.30892.2619
Change-1.67%1.72%
1 HRK to GHS stats

The performance of HRK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3545 and a 30 day low of 2.2464. This means the 30 day average was 2.3089. The change for HRK to GHS was -1.67.

The performance of HRK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3545 and a 90 day low of 2.2097. This means the 90 day average was 2.2619. The change for HRK to GHS was 1.72.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5370.791.718.133
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21512.962
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26613.502
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.132

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HRK2.24771 GHS
5 HRK11.23855 GHS
10 HRK22.47710 GHS
20 HRK44.95420 GHS
50 HRK112.38550 GHS
100 HRK224.77100 GHS
250 HRK561.92750 GHS
500 HRK1,123.85500 GHS
1000 HRK2,247.71000 GHS
2000 HRK4,495.42000 GHS
5000 HRK11,238.55000 GHS
10000 HRK22,477.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Croatian Kuna
1 GHS0.44490 HRK
5 GHS2.22449 HRK
10 GHS4.44898 HRK
20 GHS8.89796 HRK
50 GHS22.24490 HRK
100 GHS44.48980 HRK
250 GHS111.22450 HRK
500 GHS222.44900 HRK
1000 GHS444.89800 HRK
2000 GHS889.79600 HRK
5000 GHS2,224.49000 HRK
10000 GHS4,448.98000 HRK