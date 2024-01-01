1 Croatian kuna to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert HRK to AED at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = د.إ0.5232 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
HRK to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 HRK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52320.5232
Low0.52320.5231
Average0.52320.5232
Change0.00%0.00%
1 HRK to AED stats

The performance of HRK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5232 and a 30 day low of 0.5232. This means the 30 day average was 0.5232. The change for HRK to AED was 0.00.

The performance of HRK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5232 and a 90 day low of 0.5231. This means the 90 day average was 0.5232. The change for HRK to AED was 0.00.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HRK0.52317 AED
5 HRK2.61583 AED
10 HRK5.23166 AED
20 HRK10.46332 AED
50 HRK26.15830 AED
100 HRK52.31660 AED
250 HRK130.79150 AED
500 HRK261.58300 AED
1000 HRK523.16600 AED
2000 HRK1,046.33200 AED
5000 HRK2,615.83000 AED
10000 HRK5,231.66000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 AED1.91144 HRK
5 AED9.55720 HRK
10 AED19.11440 HRK
20 AED38.22880 HRK
50 AED95.57200 HRK
100 AED191.14400 HRK
250 AED477.86000 HRK
500 AED955.72000 HRK
1000 AED1,911.44000 HRK
2000 AED3,822.88000 HRK
5000 AED9,557.20000 HRK
10000 AED19,114.40000 HRK