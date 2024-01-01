Guyanaese dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

GY$1.000 GYD = TT$0.03229 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
GYD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 GYD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0326
Low0.03230.0323
Average0.03240.0324
Change-0.31%-0.46%
1 GYD to TTD stats

The performance of GYD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0323. This means the 30 day average was 0.0324. The change for GYD to TTD was -0.31.

The performance of GYD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0323. This means the 90 day average was 0.0324. The change for GYD to TTD was -0.46.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GYD0.03229 TTD
5 GYD0.16145 TTD
10 GYD0.32291 TTD
20 GYD0.64581 TTD
50 GYD1.61453 TTD
100 GYD3.22906 TTD
250 GYD8.07265 TTD
500 GYD16.14530 TTD
1000 GYD32.29060 TTD
2000 GYD64.58120 TTD
5000 GYD161.45300 TTD
10000 GYD322.90600 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TTD30.96870 GYD
5 TTD154.84350 GYD
10 TTD309.68700 GYD
20 TTD619.37400 GYD
50 TTD1,548.43500 GYD
100 TTD3,096.87000 GYD
250 TTD7,742.17500 GYD
500 TTD15,484.35000 GYD
1000 TTD30,968.70000 GYD
2000 TTD61,937.40000 GYD
5000 TTD154,843.50000 GYD
10000 TTD309,687.00000 GYD